Military Robots Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Global Military Robots Market by Payload (Sensor, Radar, Weapon, & Others), Application (Warfield, Firefighting, Search & Rescue, Transportation, & Others), Mode of Operation (Human Operated, Autonomous) Platform, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario

Military robots are designed for military applications comprised of search & rescue, transportation, mine clearance, and targeting. It is expected that combat robots have become an inherent part of military forces and would replace humans for challenging task that involved dirty, dangerous and repetitive work. Several dangerous tasks, such as breaching enemy obstacles are carried out by remote-controlled vehicles as it takes away the risk of the soldier’s life. Other dangerous applications performed by military robots are reconnaissance and detecting chemical weapons. Leading military powers, such as the U.S. and Russia, have modernized their armed forces and deployed weapons using robotics. The rise in popularity of artificial intelligence and robotics in military applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, there are some shortcomings in operating performance of the military robots, such as difficulty in achieving interoperability among so many different systems and technologies.

Various well known military robots are prepared by the U.S. and Russia, such as Uran-6, Skarabei, and Sfera, for various military functions. Uran-6 was designed for performing tasks dealing with mine-reconnaissance and area-clearance operations, while Skarabei is designed for surveillance for underground tunnels and wells. Sfera is designed for determining sources of noise/motion. For instance, AeroVironment UAVs, Tether Eye, a quadcopter is designed to provide surveillance from a height of 15 feet. Similarly, Elbit Systems Ltd Inc. introduced a ViPer (Versatile, Intelligent, and Portable Robot) robots to perform combat performance in the military field.

Emerging technologies can bring military applications to new heights. The future deployment of robots is inescapable and will save human lives and warfare to minimize damage to resources. The Predator UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is probably the most well-known of these robots, having flown missions in the Middle East to eliminate terrorists. Predator drones can also be used for monitoring and surveillance missions. These UAVs have high durability and can extend performance beyond human limitations.

The factors responsible for the growth of military robots market is the rising growth in border investigation and common Intelligent Service Robot (ISR) functions. Other key drivers expected to contribute towards the growth of the military robots market is the rising focus on the development of unmanned military systems and use of robots for a new range of military applications. For instance, AeroVironment signed a contract with the U.S. Army to provide submarines and armed robots for next generation of warfare. Moreover, General Dynamics Mission Systems has acquired Bluefin Robotics, which performed a wide range of missions for the U.S. military and commercial customers.

The military robots market is segmented based on platform, application, mode of operations, payload, and regions. On the basis of payload, sensor is widely used and comprises the largest market share. On the basis of application, warfield is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in the requirement for battlefield operations and border surveillance. On the basis of platform, airborne is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in demand for drones across various industries. On the basis of the mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in funding for research and development, rise in modernization programs, and procurement of new military equipment.

The market is segmented on region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is expected to dominate the market in future as manufacturers are equipped with the knowledge of robotics and various research institutes are developed. Countries such as the U.K, Germany, and France spend significantly on development of their military sector. North America is second to the Europe market in military robots market due to increased investment by the governments in military projects. Thus, the global military robots market are estimated to witness a CAGR of approximately 9 % from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global military robots market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman System Corp. (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems, Inc. (U.K), AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.), and iRobot (U.S.), Boston Dynamics (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), and Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (Turkey).

