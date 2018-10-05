N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) is an important polar solvent with strong selectivity and stability. It is a colorless oily liquid and has slight amine odor, which can be soluble in water, alcohols, ethers, esters, ketones, halogenated hydrocarbons, aromatics and castor oil.

Manufacturers have developed a new technique to produce N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone due to the growing concerns about the depletion of fossil fuels and non-renewable resources. The cyclization of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) to 2-pyrrolidone and subsequent methylation of 2-pyrrolidone with methanol to N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone helps in the production of bio-based N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone. The adoption of the green pathway for producing N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone market.

Moreover, the demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is increasing due to growth in the automotive industry as N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone is extensively used in batteries and circuits. The rising adoption rate of electric vehicles in developing countries such as China and India will further boost the demand for N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone.

The worldwide market for N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical

Londellbasell

Ashland

Dupont

Eastman

Changxin Chemical

MYI Chemical

Yuneng Chemical

Rida Bio-Technology

Guangming Chemicals

Ruian Chemical

Jinlong Chemical

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Segment by Type, covers

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Petrochemical Processing

Others

