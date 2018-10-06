Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) Market Report 2018 – Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International, Qualcomm, Barco, Harris Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices

Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) Market is a security system that collects and analysis the surrounding for enhancing life safety and security, environmental monitoring, and mass notification. These systems help in improving the responsiveness to daily operations and emergency situations. SAS is being widely used in several applications as it provides time to investigate and resolve the issue before any emergency or inconvenience arises.
Rising concern over public safety and security, increasing demand for next generation security solutions, growing adoption of SAS for disaster management, and development of smart infrastructure are the drivers boosting the growth of the global situation awareness system (SAS) market. However, lack of awareness among end users may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand from military and aerospace sectors, and need for situational awareness system in naval would provide market scope in coming years.
The global situation awareness system (SAS) market is bifurcated as type, component type, application, and geography. Type is segmented as radar, radio frequency identification (RFID), command and control system, physical security information management (PSIM), fire and flood alarm system, and others. Component type includes sensors, displays, network video recorders, global positioning systems (GPS), MEMS and others. By application, the market is categorized as cyber security, military and defense, aerospace, healthcare, marine security, industrial, automotive, mining, oil and gas, and others.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key players operating in this segment include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Denso Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Barco, and Harris Corporation, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) Market with respect to major segments such as type, component type, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report.
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) Market will be provided in the report.
Profile of the key players in the Global Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies.
Scope of Global Situation Awareness Systems (SAS) Market
Type Segments
Radar
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Command and Control System
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)
Fire and Flood Alarm System
Other Types
Component Type Segments
Sensors
Displays
Network Video Recorders
Global Positioning Systems (GPS)
MEMS
Others
Application Segments
Cyber Security
Military and Defense
Aerospace
Healthcare
Marine Security
Industrial
Automotive
Mining
Oil and Gas
other applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest Of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
