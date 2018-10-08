Digital Signature Market Report 2018 – RPost, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation

Digital signatures provide Information security or source authentication for online documents, messages or records, in a way to analogous what a signature gives for a paper document. It is a set of alphabetic letters used to validate a cryptographic note by confirming that the sender cannot later disown the message. It guarantees that information has not been modified for the security reasons. This solution offers numerous benefits such as enhanced security, increased efficiency, lower costs and reduced turnover time. it ensures enhanced data integrity, transparency and customer satisfaction. Increase in online banking and surge in internet penetration boosting the adoption of digital signature around several industries.
Upgrade document security & control the workflow, global acceptance and legal compliance, independent verification are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global digital signature market. In addition, improved operational efficiency and enhanced end-to-end customer experience have also boosted the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding legality of digital signature is the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. Further, increased acceptance of cloud-based security solutions and technological evolution are likely to open up several growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.
Component, deployment, industry vertical and geography are the major segments considered in the global digital signature market. By component, the market includes software, hardware and services. Moreover, deployment type segment consists of cloud-based and on-premises. The industry vertical segment is further bifurcated into. human resource, education, government, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, real estate, healthcare & life science and other verticals.
Based on geography, global digital signature market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Gemalto NV, RPost, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, eSignLive by VASCO, Gemalto NV, Kofax Inc., Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Digital Signature Market with respect to major segments such as component, deployment, industry vertical and geography.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Digital Signature Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Digital Signature Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/digital-signature-market-report/request-sample
Scope of the Global Digital Signature Market
Component Segments
Software
Hardware
Services
Deployment Type Segments
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Industry Vertical Segments
Human Resource
Education
Government
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Real Estate
Healthcare & Life Science
Other Verticals
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/digital-signature-market-report/request-customization
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com