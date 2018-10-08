Operational Amplifier (OP-AMP) Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Operational amplifiers possesses high input impedance and high gain and are considered to be the basic building blocks of analog electronic circuits. A typical operational amplifier is a linear device that has all the properties required for DC amplification and is extensively used for signal conditioning, filtering or other processing activities. It is also used to perform mathematical operations such as addition, subtraction, integration, and differentiation. An ideal operational amplifier is a 3 terminal device which comprises two high impedance inputs, one of which is an inverting input marked with a negative sign, whereas, the second is a non-inverting input marked with a positive sign. Major characteristics of an operational amplifier include open loop gain, input impedance, output impedance, bandwidth and offset.

The type segment comprises general purpose amplifier, high-precision amplifier, high-speed amplifier, low noise amplifier, low-power amplifier, and low-voltage amplifier. The low power amplifier is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance operational amplifiers across different verticals. Low power operational amplifiers offer a variety of benefits in many applications in terms of prolonging the battery life, heat management, and reducing total system power consumption and cost too.

The global Operational Amplifier Market is dynamic with the presence of a large number of small and large vendors. Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. are a few major players in the global operational amplifier market. Maxim Integrated offers a huge selection of operational amplifiers, current-sense amplifiers, and comparators for signal conditioning, monitoring, and control applications.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by North America and Europe region. The region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing demand for automation across the manufacturing and automotive industries has increased the demand for operational amplifiers and this in turn is fuelling the market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global operational amplifier market are Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), Cirrus Logic, Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated (U.S.), Renesas Electronics (Japan), and Micrel (U.S.) among others.

Segments

The global operational amplifier market is segmented by type and application. Based on the type, the market is segmented into general purpose amplifier, high-precision amplifier, high-speed amplifier, low noise amplifier, low-power amplifier, and low-voltage amplifier. Whereas based on the application, the market is segmented into automatic control system, medical instruments, test and measurement instruments, automotive electronics and others.

Regional Analysis

The global operational amplifier market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for operational amplifiers due to the growing demand across manufacturing and automotive industry in the region. Also, growing demand for high-performance applications and cost efficiency are other factors fueling the market growth.

