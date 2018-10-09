Global Wood Coating Market 2017-2024 Research Report | Latest Trends, Growth & Forecast

The new Wood Coating Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the Wood Coating and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the wood coating market includes Akzo Nobel Coatings NV, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF Coatings AG, Dow Coating Materials, DuPont Coatings and Color Technologies Group, Hempel A/S, ICI Paints, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co. and The Valspar Corporation. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising global population leading to a rise in demand for residential and commercial building is driving the market growth. Increase in per capita income, betterment in living standard, rising expenditure on house are major factors fueling market growth. Also, stringent regulation imposed by regulatory authorities towards emission of VOC and other hazardous products are fueling penetration of eco-friendly wood coating market growth. However, the presence of cheaper alternatives is likely to restrain market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of wood coating.

Market Segmentation

The broad wood coating market has been sub-grouped into resin type and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Resin Type

• Acrylics

• Polyurethane

• Nitrocellulose

• Melamine Formaldehyde

• Others

By Application

• Cabinets

• Side & Decks

• Furniture

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for wood coating in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

