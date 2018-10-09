Helium Drives Market: Increasing Rapidly In The Cloud Deployment

​Helium drives are hard disks that utilize the characteristic lightness of helium gas to increase the medium’s potential speed and storage density. Potential speed and density are increased because helium is less dense than air, creating less drag and turbulence. With fewer disturbances inside the drive, more platters can fit and less power is required. HelioSeal process that seals helium in the drive and provides the highest capacity drives and exceptional power efficiency. It enables faster speeds and higher capacities. Helium is used as it is an inert gas that offers less resistance than other gases present in the air enabling helium-filled hard drives to have reduced power requirements, weight, disk vibration, mechanical wear and drive temperature. Enhanced demand of helium disk drives is due to increased reliability as use of helium in drives reduces internal friction and vibration. This reduces wear and tear, and also lowers energy usage. It also helps in better track misregistration (TMR) due to reduced vibration on disk, arm and suspension. Lower density of helium which is one-seventh that of air makes a high-density, large platter design possible. Technically, helium could be used to spin fewer platters at higher speeds. By replacing the air in a hard drive with helium, the disks inside create less turbulence when they spin, meaning more discs can be packed into less space and use less power. Helium inside drive helps in heat reduction, increased platter density and speed, reduced waste of energy, increased number of platters from five to seven with more storage and less noise. By replacing the air in a hard drive with helium the disks inside create less turbulence when they spin so that more discs can be packed into less space and use less power. Helium drives reduce strain on the disk’s platters while the seals keep moisture and other contaminants out. Less drag means the drives operate at temperatures that are four to five degrees cooler than required by existing drives. Helium filled disks also reduce mean time between failure (MTBF). Helium drives are an efficient and optimized solution for data centers which manage huge amount of data.

Get accurate market forecast and analysis on the Helium Drives MarketRequest a sample to stay abreast on the key trends impacting this market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29117

Helium drives include a low-power design without compromising on performance, which helps in reducing total cost of ownership. Higher capacities, lower operational costs and increased efficiencies has increased the demand for helium drives. Factors such as greater power efficiency, enhanced storage density, lower cooling requirements and environmental friendly storage along with increasing demand in data centers are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

High capacity helium drives are not available for a standard user so information/data about the hard disk drives (HDD) performance is not available and such HDDs are majorly designed for data centers. Major challenge faced is keeping the gas wrapped within the enclosure for the lifetime of the drive. Along with that, helium drives are expensive to manufacture. All such factors are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Though increased demand of optimized and efficient drive solutions are likely to drive the market.

Market for helium drive is segmented on the basis of geography and environmental deployment. On the basis of geographical regions, market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. On the basis of environmental deployment, market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based. Demand of helium drives is increasing rapidly in the cloud deployment due to big data and huge adoption of cloud.

Seagate and Western Digital are the pioneers of helium drive technology, however more players are anticipated to enter the market during the forecast period.

Get TOC @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=29117