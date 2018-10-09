Inactivated Vaccine Market to grow like never before by 2026

Worldwide Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Inactivated Vaccine Market – Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast till 2026”, The report classifies the Inactivated Vaccine Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

A vaccine that consists of virus particles, bacteria or other pathogens, which were grown in culture and then killed using heat or formaldehyde is called as inactivated vaccine or killed vaccine. The infectivity is reduced, as pathogens for inactivated vaccines are grown under controlled conditions and are killed. Inactivated vaccines are classified into whole virus vaccines, split virus vaccines, and subunit vaccines based on the method of inactivation of virus.

Increasing demand for inactivated vaccines from governments of industrialized and emerging economies is one of the major factors that is expected to drive growth of the global inactivated vaccines market over the forecast period. Moreover, advantages of inactivated vaccines such as safety, stability, and lack of chances of pathogen reactivation over live attenuated vaccines are expected to fuel growth of the global inactivated vaccines market during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing awareness among people about immunization are other factors propelling the market growth.

However, stringent government regulations and lack of supply of vaccines in remote areas are major factors that are expected to restrain growth of the global inactivated vaccines market.

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the inactivated vaccine market. In 2017, Seqirus, a leading innovator in influenza vaccines and pandemic preparedness, announced its next major advancement in the use of cell-based influenza vaccine technology at its state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

Moreover, in August 2017, Seqirus launched a new influenza vaccine called FLUAD 1, which is an adjuvanted trivalent influenza vaccine (aTIV) developed to address the burden of influenza in adults aged 65 years and over.

In March 2018, Sanofi completed the acquisition of Bioverativ Inc, a global biotechnology company. Also, Fluzone QIV HD (Quadrivalent Inactivated Influenza Vaccine – High Dose) by Sanofi is currently in phase 111 clinical trial.

Some of the major players operating in the global inactivated vaccine market include Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Seqirus, Sanofi, Valneva SE, Pfizer Inc., and Bharat Biotech among others.

