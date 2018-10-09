Permanent network control of important fibre optic connections in real time

Dortmund/Germany, October 9th 2018. With the newly developed fibre optic TAP modules, tde – trans data elektronik GmbH launches a solution for transparent and passive monitoring of important fibre optic connections. The modules integrate into the tML system platforms with the highest packing density. Connected between two switch ports, the fibre optic TAP modules split the sending fibres via splitters onto a special monitoring port. This enables network technicians and IT administrators to monitor the data stream with the appropriate equipment and without restrictions on data transmission. The TAP modules are available as single-mode or multimode versions. The tde portfolio also includes modules with MPO connectivity for SR4 and SR10 transmissions.

A high-performance network is the basis of an efficient corporate IT infrastructure. Especially sensitive and critical network connections require 100 percent reliability. “It is important to avoid disruptions right from the start and to keep an eye on availability, performance and bandwidth utilisation in real time,” explains Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde – trans data elektronik GmbH. tde has developed fibre optic TAP modules for its tML system platform especially for transparent and passive network monitoring: they integrate with the highest packing density between two switch ports.

Splitting and monitoring

Inside the modules splitters divide the transmitting fibres into a third so-called monitoring port. This includes only transmission fibres and enables administrators and network technicians to monitor the data stream with special equipment. The monitoring port does not affect the data transmission in the network. This makes fibre optic TAP modules transparent and purely passive. The split ratio in the modules can be 50/50 or 70/30.

Since four fibre optic connections with LC Duplex SR1 can be monitored with one tML fibre optic TAP module, traffic monitoring of up to 32 fibre optic connections with LC Duplex at transmission speeds of 10G results for one height unit. In order not to burden the loss budgets unnecessarily, tde has installed special splitters with very low loss inside the modules. This makes them suitable for both Ethernet and Fibre Channel.

The network expert offers versions of fibre optic TAP modules for multi- and single-mode applications. tde also offers modules with MPO connectivity for SR4 with 40G and SR10 with 100G transmissions. The SR10 version for MPO 24 fibres convinces with its unique packing density.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented modular cabling system consisting of the three key components module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. The system is characterised by highest packing density and highest flexibility during migration to higher transmission rates. Fibre optic and TP modules can be combined in one rack mount enclosure. 96x fibre optics LC Duplex or 96x MPO connectors can be used modularly on a 19-inch height unit. Thanks to its patented polarity and dark fibre modules, the tML system offers the simplest migration options to 100G and more.