Plasma Based Bevel Cleaning System Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Utmost quality standards have to be followed during the process of semiconductor wafer manufacturing in order to increase the performance and efficiency of semiconductor devices. Moreover, the processed wafer need to be free from any form of contamination and uneven bevel. Enhanced quality and evenly processed wafer surface and edge is the primary requisite for easy and suitable fabrication of very large scale integration (VLSI) circuit and ultra large scale integration (ULSI) circuits. Presence of uneven bevel and unwanted materials or particle on wafer’s surface or edge during the process of semiconductor wafer manufacturing is responsible for degradation of the end product’s quality. These contamination is primarily caused owing to the presence of heavy metals, alkali metals, dopants, organic contamination and acid contamination among others. Thus, increasing need to produce clean wafers by various wafer manufacturers is the primary factor anticipated to trigger the market growth of plasma-based bevel cleaning system at a stable rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

For the purpose of providing and exhaustive analysis of the market, the global plasma-based bevel cleaning system market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user and geography. Based on the type of contamination present in the wafer, by application the market has been classified into particle contamination, metallic contamination and chemical contamination among others. In addition, plasma-based bevel cleaning system also finds its application across various semiconductor device manufacturers such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power devices, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor. Moreover, current market synopsis along with future predictive growth trend of various application and end use segment across different regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also provided in this report.

Rapid growth and expansion of the semiconductor production units in developing regions in order to satisfy the rising demand for smart electronic devices is predicted to be one of the primary factor driving the demand for plasma-based bevel cleaning system during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Keeping in mind the rising demand for printed circuit boards (PCBs), ICs and smart gadgets among others along with rising demand for internet of thing (IoT) equipment in developing economies, manufacturers of semiconductor devices are focusing on developing and expanding their production units in different countries of the world, thereby accelerating the demand for wafer bevel cleaning system. In addition, increasing demand for printed electronics is also anticipated to create a better opportunity for various bevel cleaning system manufacturers in the coming years. With the growing research activities in the printed electronics industry, the usage of printed electronics is spreading through different verticals, which in turn is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand for bevel cleaning system. Among the different cleaning system, plasma-based cleaning system is considered to be the best choice as it can treat wide variety of materials as well as complex geometrical surface including optical and optic fiber, metal and god surface, AFM (Atomic Force Microscopy) cantilever tips and various oxide among others. Moreover, plasma-based bevel cleaning system eliminated water droplet contact of the wafers and thus protects the wafers from getting damaged. Furthermore, plasma-based bevel cleaning system clean wafer edges without effecting the bulk property of the wafer substrate material.

Geographically, plasma-based bevel cleaning system market is majorly driven by Asia Pacific region both in terms of market size and growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Huge concentration of semiconductor device manufacturers coupled with growing demand from the miniature consumer electronics sectors, most importantly from the mobile, communication and computing segments is the primary factor anticipated to boost the demand of wafer bevel cleaning system in this region. Low operation cost, ease of use, enhanced surface interaction and user friendly are the major factors attributed to the rising demand of plasma-based bevel cleaning system among the different cleaning processes.

Based on application, plasma-based bevel cleaning system is majorly utilized for removal of metallic contamination. Metallic contamination is one of the prime reasons for semiconductor device failure. In addition, metallic contamination also adversely affects semiconductor device performance.

Plasma-based bevel cleaning system occupies a vital position in the semiconductor device production process which leads to low bargaining power of the electronic component manufacturers. Some of the major players operating in the plasma-based bevel cleaning system market includes Lam Research Corporation (The U.S), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan) and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan) among others.

