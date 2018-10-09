Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Railway Battery Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026”.

A battery is an electro-chemical device, which converts the free energy of a chemical reaction into electrical energy by Electro-chemical Oxidation-Reduction reactions. The electrical energy is stored in the form of chemical energy and it can be converted into electrical energy as required to drive an external circuit. Majorly Lead Acid batteries are used for the Lighting and Air-conditioning of coaches in railways. Railway batteries are typically for rolling stock or stationary applications. Rolling stock batteries are used for locomotive starting and lighting and on-board auxiliary systems in engines and coaches. Stationary batteries are used as emergency backup power for railroad crossings, signal towers, and signaling systems.

Increasing requirement of energy and constant power supply by various transportation modes such as railways is a major factor driving growth of the railway battery market. Lead acid batteries offers various advantages such as it is available in all shapes and sizes, it withstands slow, fast, and overcharging, and around 97% of lead can be recycled and reused in new batteries. Due to these advantages transportation industries are increasingly adopting these batteries, which in turn is propelling growth of the railway battery market. However, low rate of charging, low specific energy, transportation restrictions are the major factors restraining growth of the railway battery market.

Key Developments of Railway Battery Market

Advances in batteries with respect to materials, design and construction for lead–acid batteries is estimated to propel growth of railway battery market. Market players are working on introducing advanced technologies in batteries to increase their efficiency. For instance, in January 2018, Exide Industries, lead acid storage battery manufacturer, launched a new range of automotive batteries ‘Epiq’ in the Indian market. Furthermore, in April 2018, EnerSys, global leader in batteries, unveiled virtually maintenance-free lead-acid batteries featuring proprietary Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) technology that can charge quickly in just under an hour and be opportunity charged to work for up to 16 hours. New batteries do not require equalization or watering, reducing labor, and overwatering risks. Ideal for use in multi-shift operations, Furthermore, it can also eliminate the need of battery change-outs and battery changing room requirements.

