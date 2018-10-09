Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Trends, Share, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Forecast to-2023

The global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market was evaluated around USD 10.21 billion in the 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 16.67 billion by the end of 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% over the forecast period. The use of the product as shades in paints and coatings formulation is relied upon to fuel industry development throughout the following couple of years. Creating nations have seen developing interest for lightweight vehicles in the course of recent years. Besides, the car business in created locales including North America and Western Europe is showing a promising pattern, inferable from recuperation from the monetary downturn. Dynamic development in the car business, particularly in lightweight autos, has driven critical interest for paints and coatings, which thus is expected to push item request over the estimate time frame.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The market includes various competitors prevailing across regions. The major players in the market are Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd., Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc., Tayca Corporation, Cabot Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Cristal, Cinkarna Celje, The Chemours Company, Ishihara Sangyo Kaishal Ltd. and Lomon Billions.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

On the basis of Application, the global market is split into; Paints & coatings, Plastics, Pulp & paper, Cosmetics and Other applications. Paints and coatings section is expected to demonstrate highest market share over the forecast period. Huge development in automotive and construction segments, especially in emerging regions, has powered the product request in the paints and coatings industry in the course of recent years. Prevalent properties including obscurity, whiteness, dispersing of light and high refractive record have quickened the item use in paints and coatings details. The product is broadly utilized as a key crude material in the creation of the anticorrosion coatings, car coatings, air ship covering, emulsion paints, marine coatings, and improving coatings. Expanding foundation interests in creating economies have been an overwhelming element driving interest for compositional and embellishing coatings, which thus is relied upon to positively affect the market over the conjecture time frame. Plastics had all the earmarks of being another key use of titanium dioxide in 2015. Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) enhances the mechanical quality of plastic items and electrical properties. Moreover, it upgrades weathering properties of plastics, alongside giving security from UV light and high temperatures. Plastics generation is relied upon to increment over the conjecture time frame, attributable to their rising interest in car, building materials, and master batches. Besides, rising natural concerns have supported the generation of bio plastics over the time frame.

Mineral Type Outlook and Trends Analysis:

Based on the type of mineral, the global titanium oxide market is bifurcated into anatase and rutile. The anatase mineral type is anticipated to flourish at a greater CAGR from 2014 to 2023. This mineral type is most preferred in the fabrication of paper since it is much less coarse as compared to the other and is suitable to the papermaking machinery. Anatase segment’s market is anticipated to experience greater market growth due to the rising need for the anatase mineral type of titanium dioxide in paints and coatings application from the construction industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, the global Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market is segmented into regions which are; Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada) and Rest of the World (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Others). Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) market over the forecast period followed by North America and Europe.

