Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate or BoPET is a polyester film used in a wide range of applications due to its high tensile strength, chemical stability, transparency, electrical insulation, gas, and aroma barrier properties.

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Sumilon Polyester Film

Andritz

JBF Industries

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Uflex

CHIRIPAL

Bruckner Maschinenbau

Polyplex

Toray

POLNAS

Manucor

DuPont Teijin Films

UBM Canon

Brushfoil

Primaplas

TAGHLEEF

Katco

KOLON Industries

Sumilon Polyester

Jindal Poly Films

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film

By Application, the market can be split into

Packaging

Insulating Material

Electronic

Imaging

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of content

Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.1.1 Definition of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.1.2 Specifications of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.2 Classification of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.2.1 Universal Film

1.2.2 Electrical Insulating Film

1.2.3 Capacitor Film

1.2.4 Laminating Film

1.3 Applications of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

1.3.1 Packaging

1.3.2 Insulating Material

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Imaging

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 Southeast Asia

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Ter

