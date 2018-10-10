Furla Metropolis Quartz R4251102544 Women’s Watch: A Sleek and Powdery Finish on the Wrist

The design of Furla Metropolis Quartz R4251102544 Women’s Watch, has been made a standout with the bracelet and the dial being the same color and the three and nine hour markers are highlighted by red. A quartz watch with calibreY120EYand made with pure stainless steel. About the display an analogue dial, push and pull crown and the solid case back renders a chicness that cannot seen in other ordinary chronograph watch. The leather strap is pure and solid coloured.

Whatever he caliber and movements may be, it is for sure that the array of pastel shades make it a perfect work wear to date wear. Ranging from powdery rose pink to powdery blue pastel shades it gives a princess feel when you wear it. A sense of romantic aura and essence yet the powerful dial face makes it a real carrier of respect and honor. Furla Metropolis Quartz R4251102544 Women’s Watch is thus a gift every woman will embrace with love and wear with elegance. It is, perhaps, little surprise that classic-looking, conservative watches tend to look the best in both smaller and larger sizes. More distinctive or artistic timepiece designs tend to look best in a more narrow set of design considerations.

The first thing you will notice upon first inspection of these. Furla Giada Quartz Women’s Watch is their undeniable simplistic design that would cater more towards a semi-formal dress, although still wearable in many circumstances. The majority of their Italian luxury watch collection are designed with high-end Italian leather straps. The designs of their watches are very balanced and extremely well proportioned, which is noticeable when comparing the face of the watch to the width of the strap.

Furla Metropolis Quartz R4251102544 Women’s Watches are highly unique, and have very strong roots in Italian traditional design. The designer house of FURLA makes some highest quality ladies watches to go along with its famous bag line. The METROPOLIS collection is a fulfillment towards that. However the Furla Women Watch have been reasonably priced compared to the bags and hence are for those ladies who like to flaunt their beauty with elegance, style and the brand FURLA.

Bottom line: The designer house FURLA brings you the new female watch that has a sleek finish and the powder blue color gives a light feeling that a petite wrist can hold. The featherweight watch is cool and modish but never goes too far.