Global Child Resistant Packaging Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Global Child Resistance Packaging Market Information by Type (Reclosable Packaging, Non-reclosable Packaging, Special Blister Packaging), By End-Use (Personal Care, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis of Child Resistance Packaging Market:

Child resistance packaging is the type of packaging, which is difficult for a child younger than 52 months to open within a reasonable period. The objective of child resistance packaging is to keep children away from harmful products.

The major factors driving the growth of child resistance packaging market are rising urbanization and the rising awareness among the customers towards the use of better packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. The introduction of stringent policies regarding the packaging of toxic items and certain household items such as medicines, spray products for pharmaceuticals, chemicals, & cleaning products, is further expected to drive child resistance packaging market.

The child resistance packaging market is expected to grow with 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Child Resistance Packaging Market:

The Europe region is dominating the child resistance packaging market, owing to factors such as the introduction of stringent regulations by the European Union for the implementation of child resistance packaging for various end-user industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and chemicals to protect children. The region is also expected to grow further, owing to the large number of pharmaceutical manufacturing companies here.

Key Players:

The key players of global child resistance packaging market are Sun Grown Packaging (U.S.), O.Berk Company, LLC (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Kaufman Container (U.S.), MJS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Ecobliss B.V. (Netherlands), Global Closure System (France), WestRock Company (U.S.) and others.

Scope Of Report

The report for global child resistance packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

