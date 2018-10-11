Global Contactless Payment Market to reach a market size of $21.1 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Contactless Payment Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Contactless Payment Market is expected to attain a market size of $21.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.
The widespread popularity of internet shopping, QR & ID codes and mobile banking services has directly influenced the growth of contactless payment market. E-commerce as an industry has significantly influenced different verticals and directly influenced and augmented the demand for contactless payment. Another contributing factor that has led to the widespread adoption of contactless payment is the need for expedient payment mechanism with an aim of providing better customer services. Despite potentials prevailing, customers are still inclined to cash transactions as cyber threats are widely prevalent. Adding the security threats, resistance to technological upgrade in disbursement mode is also been a major restraining factor. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are some of the leading markets that would contribute the market expansion for the contactless payment market.
In 2015, Mobile Handsets segment dominated the Global Contactless Payment market by device type. The segment is expected to reach USD 7,397.4 million by 2022. However, Smart Cards would witness highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.
In 2015, Payment Terminal Solution dominated the Global Contactless Payment market by Solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 1,295.8 million in 2015. However, Hosted Point of Sale Solution would witness highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Contactless Payment Market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Microsoft Corporation, Wirecard AG (until April 6, 2005: InfoGenie AG), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Ingenico Group S.A, Gemalto NV, Renesas Electronics Corporation, INSIDE Secure, Verifone Systems, Inc.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-contactless-payment-market/
Segmentation
Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type
Mobile Handsets
Point of Sale Terminals
NFC Chips
Smart Cards
Others
Global Contactless Payment Market By Solution Type
Payment Terminal Solution
Contactless Mobile Payment Solution
Device Management Solution
Transaction Management Solution
Data Management Solution
Security and Fraud Management Solution
Hosted Point of Sale Solution
Analytics Solution
Global Contactless Payment Market By Service Type
Professional Services
Consulting Services
Integration and Deployment Services
Support and Maintenance Services
Managed Services
Multi-Channel Payment and Value-Added Services
Global Contactless Payment Market By Vertical
Government
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunication and IT
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Retail
Hospitality
Others
Global Contactless Payment Market By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
INSIDE Secure
Microsoft Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Gemalto NV
Ingenico Group S.A
Giesecke & Devrient GmbH
Wirecard AG (until April 6, 2005: InfoGenie AG)
Verifone Systems, Inc.
