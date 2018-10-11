Pigment Additives Market to Grow Substantially at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2018 to 2022: Industry Report

11 October 2018: Pigment additives enhance the properties of pigments that are used in paints, coatings, and printing inks.
Analysts forecast the global pigment additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pigment additives market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of inorganic pigments, organic pigments and other pigments.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pigment-additives-market-2018-2022/request-sample
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Pigment Additives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Evonik Industries
- Huntsman International
- Solvay
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-pigment-additives-market-2018-2022
Market driver
- Increasing use of pigment additives in decorative paints and coatings
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
- Stringent regulations on the use of pigments by the food industry
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
- Emergence of VOC- and APE-free solutions
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?