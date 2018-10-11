Semiconductor Metal Etching Equipment Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Semiconductor metal etching equipment is used in the process of semiconductor etching, which is vital for the manufacturing of semiconductor devices, as it converts the thin metal film into required forms with the help of reaction gases and liquid chemicals. There are mainly two types of etching processes, namely dry and wet etching. Dry etching also known as plasma etching is used for circuit-defining steps and wet etching also known as chemical baths is used generally for wafers cleaning. Prior to start of the etching process by the semiconductor metal etching equipment, a hard mask or nitride is covered on the semiconductor that is exposed to a circuit pattern. This material from the traced pattern is removed by the semiconductor metal etching equipment. This patterning and etching order is continued for certain amount of time during the semiconductor manufacturing procedure. On the other hand, plasma etching is done by spread over electromagnetic energy to a chemically reactive element containing gas. Additionally, positively charged ions are bombard on the wafers by the plasma for etching.

Rising demand for electronic devices such as smartphones and miniaturized semiconductors due to the increasing need for compact electronic devices around the world is expected to boost the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market. Semiconductor IC designers and manufacturers are focusing on minimizing the size of ICs, as the demand for compact electronic devices is rising across various industry verticals including healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics. Semiconductor metal etching equipment is important in semiconductor circuit miniaturization, as it is used for metal etching to fabricate the wafer. Generally, semiconductors used in electronic devices come with the circuit line having widths in the range of 20nm. However, with the evolving semiconductor technology, circuit line having width in the 10nm range are projected to be launched in the near future. Hence, demand for etching equipment is expected to increase due to the growing number of miniaturized semiconductor ICs. Semiconductors are very important and a significant part of electronics devices, as they can conduct electricity under certain conditions but not others, which makes them useful for controlling electrical currents. Gartner predicted global revenue from the semiconductor revenue of US$ 411.1 billion in 2017, an increase of 19.7 percent from 2016. Additionally, increasing need for semiconductors is expected to boost the manufacturing of semiconductors and other electronic devices and could have a positive impact on the growth of the global semiconductor metal etching equipment market.

The semiconductor metal etching equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, services, and regions. On the basis of product type, the semiconductor metal etching equipment market can be segmented into wet etching equipment, dry etching equipment, and others. On the basis of services, the market can be segmented into consulting services, and others.

Geographically, the semiconductor metal etching equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead due to technological advancements, early adoption of semiconductor metal etching equipment across the region, and presence of well-established players in the semiconductor metal etching equipment domain across countries such as the U.S. and Canada. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace due to the proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets across larger regional economies such as China and India.

Some of the key players in the semiconductor metal etching equipment market are Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, JUSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD, SEMES Co. Ltd, ULVAC, Mattson Technology, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Applied Materials, Inc., Modutek.com, Panasonic Corporation, Chemcut Corporation, and many more

