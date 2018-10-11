Warehouse Automation Solutions Market is Driven by The Intense Competition Between Offline And Online Stores As Online Retailers

Warehouse automation involve robots that are designed and programmed to perform various material handling tasks. The robots can move from one aisle to another and can handle a wide variety of warehousing tasks, and can also be transferred to other warehouse buildings. There are many types of mobile and fixed robots which synchronously work to convey the inventories across the warehouse. A number of industries has fuelled the deployment of these automation solutions for efficient maneuvering of the inventories. E-commerce retailers are ramping up automation in the warehouses as they race to deliver the goods faster. The interest in warehouse automation solutions continues to grow as they are primarily used for tasks which can be done faster, better, or safely by a machine and also improve productivity of human labor.

Warehouse automation these days are not only restricted to manufacturing, but have increasing demand in other applications as well. The major key drivers pacing up the global warehouse automation solutions market are their ability to simplify and reduce time consumption in various functions, while boosting reliability, accuracy, engaging low work force, and consequently ensuring cost reduction while augmenting productivity. Artificial intelligence has helped to achieve this task and it is majorly driven by the intense competition between offline and online stores as online retailers try hard to reduce the time it takes to deliver products to their customers.

The factors hampering the growth of the global warehouse automation solutions market are high set up cost and lack of skilled labor force. Huge expenditure is entailed to set up and install warehouse robots. Vendors are trying to bring down the cost involved to increase the adoption rate of this technology. Integration of Industry 4.0 with warehouse robots serves as an opportunity for the warehouse automation solutions market.

The global warehouse automation solutions market is categorized based on robot type, software, function, payload capacity, industry, and region. Based on robot type, the market is segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, and Cartesian robots. On the basis of software, the market is fragmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and warehouse execution system. By function, the warehouse automation solutions market is divided into pick & place, palletizing & de-palletizing, transportation, and packaging. In terms of payload capacity, the market is segmented into 0.5 kg – 10 kg, 11 kg – 80 kg, 81 kg – 180 kg, 181 – 300 kg, 301 – 900 kg, and more than 900 kg. The market is further segmented based on industry into E-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, metal and machinery, chemical, rubber and plastic, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and others.