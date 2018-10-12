Surender Mohan Pathak to launch his book- Conman in Delhi

India’s highest-selling crime writer, Surender Mohan Pathak is launching his latest book Conman on Saturday 13th October 2018 at Costa, South Extension 2, New Delhi from 5:00 pm onwards.

On the occasion, the author will be in conversation with well-known writer and journalist Poonam Saxena.

Published by Westland, Conman is a treat to all the crime-thriller fiction readers. With Conman, SMP brings to his readers the story of Kiara, who receives a WhatsApp invite from Aditya Khanna, who claims to be an investment banker in New York. He sweeps her off her feet and promises to return to India and marry her. Just before his arrival, he sends everything he owns – gold biscuits, gilt-edged securities, bundles of dollars, as a duty-paid consignment to India.

On the day of delivery, due to an unexpected shortfall in customs duty, Kiara has to make up for it with a large part of her inheritance. However, there is no parcel for her to collect when she arrives at the airport. To make matters worse, Aditya Khanna is nowhere to be found.

Six months go by, and one day, cops come knocking on Kiara’s door for the murder of the man who conned her.

Venue: Costa, South Extension 2, New Delhi

Date: Saturday 13th October 2018

Time: 5.00 PM

Entry: Free