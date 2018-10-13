Global Offshore Mooring Market is estimated to reach $1,766 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2024. Offshore mooring is any structure made-up of anchors and connectors which are used for station keeping and securing to the seafloor. Mooring lines are made up of wire, chain and synthetic fiber rope or with a combination of all the three components. Factors such as wind, currents and waves determine the components to be used for making mooring system. The mooring system totally relies on the strength of the anchors. The various types of mooring system include taut leg, spread, catenary, dynamic position and single point. The catenary mooring is most commonly used in shallow water, whereas, semi-taut which is a combination of taut lines and catenary, are used for deep water. They are also used in the extraction of crude oil from oil wells.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/offshore-mooring-market-report/request-sample

Increasing offshore field exploration activities and rise in subsea installations are supporting the growth of the offshore mooring market. Moreover, increasing investments in Middle East region, maturity of onshore oil & gas fields coupled with increase in per capita energy consumption are fuelling the growth of the market. However, high initial cost, increasing complexity of mooring systems and unpredictable deep sea conditions may hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing significance of clean electricity and technological advancements would provide growth opportunity for the market in coming years.

The global offshore mooring market is segmented based on the mooring type, application, anchorage type and geography. By mooring type, it is further segmented into catenary, taut leg, semi-taut, spread, single point, dynamic positioning. Application segment includes Floating Production, Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessels, Floating Drilling, Production, Storage & Offloading (FDPSO) vessels, Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG), Tension Leg Platform (TLP), semi-submersibles, and SPAR platforms. Furthermore, anchorage type is segmented into suction anchors, drag embedment anchors (DEA) and vertical load anchors (VLA).

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific. RoW covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players profiled in the report include Rigzone Mooring Systems, Offspring International, Viking Sea Tech, BW Offshore Ltd., Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., Timberland Equipment Ltd., SBM Offshore N.V., Delmar Systems, Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Mooring Systems Inc., Lamprell Energy Ltd., and VolkerWessels, among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/offshore-mooring-market-report

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Offshore Mooring Market with respect to major segments such as mooring type, anchorage type and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Offshore Mooring Market will be included included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Offshore Mooring Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Global Offshore Mooring Market

Mooring Type Segments

Catenary

Taut Leg

Semi-Taut

Spread

Single Point

Dynamic Positioning

Application Segments

Floating Production, Storage & Offloading (FPSO) Vessels

Floating Drilling, Production,

Storage & Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG)

Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

Semi-Submersibles

SPAR Platforms

Anchorage Type Segments

Drag Embedment Anchors

Suction Anchors

Vertical Load Anchors

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/offshore-mooring-market-report/request-customization

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-848-487-8760

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com