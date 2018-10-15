Diabetic Food Market Size to reach $14.3 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Diabetic Food Market size is expected to reach $14.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Hyper & super market held the maximum revenue share in the Global Diabetic Food Market by Distribution Channel in 2017 and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Retail Stores market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America dominated the Global Diabetic Food Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The Dietary Beverages market is expected to be the dominant segment in the Global Diabetic Food Market by Product Type, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period. The Other Product Type market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 6.4% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/diabetic-food-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Fifty 50 Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Kellogg Company, Mars, Incorporated, Danone, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., and Mondelēz International.
Global Diabetic Food Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Dietary beverages
Dairy products
Ice cream and jellies
Confectionaries
Baked products
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail store
Hyper and super market
Specialist food and drink retails
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Fifty 50 Foods, Inc.
Nestle S.A.
Unilever PLC
Kellogg Company
Mars, Incorporated
Danone, Inc.
The Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo, Inc.
Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd.
Mondelēz International
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Diabetic Food Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Diabetic Food Market Related Reports:
North America Market
Europe Market
Asia Pacific Market
LAMEA Market