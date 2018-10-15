Digital Power Meter Market Trend, Share, Application & 2018-2022 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Digital power meters are next-generation meters that provide precise readings of electricity consumption and are generally installed in households or in enterprises to maintain detailed statistics on energy consumption.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Power Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the deployment of smart grid projects. Smart grids include grid applications such as smart power meters, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities to have complete control and manage the digital assets that are present in the field. The smart grid networking systems enable a utility to analyze and map the energy consumption patterns of its customers, thereby helping in load forecasting and peak demand management along with risk determination. Also, it enables the reduction of power outages by providing detailed information about the functioning status of the power system network. With rapid development in smart grid-related equipment and solutions, management of huge data volumes has become a major concern among power utilities. This development of the smart grid projects worldwide is expected to propel growth in the global digital power meter market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented with the presence of many well-diversified international, regional, and local manufacturers, and the competition among these players is intense. In several developing and underdeveloped countries, local or regional manufacturers dominate the market. With the global players increasing their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, it has become extremely difficult for regional players to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.

The worldwide market for Digital Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Advanced Electronics Company

EKM Metering

Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)

Holley Metering

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments

Kamstrup

LINYANG Energy

Murata Power Solutions

Simpson Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Meter Type

Electrical Meter Type

Electromechanical Meter Type

Electronic Meter Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

