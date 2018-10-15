Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2023

Programmatic Advertising

In this report, studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Programmatic Advertising market for 2018-2023.

Programmatic advertising is a highly automated form of digital advertising. It involves buying and selling of online advertising inventory via a software or a machine. There are no human negotiations or manual insertions involved. It makes use of machine algorithms to buy ads online. It helps in automating the decision-making process of selecting the source of media and buying the media for advertising purpose as it helps in focusing on the target market.

Programmatic advertising is growing rapidly and will continue to grow during the forecast period. Due to increasing use of mobile phones, banner ads are decreasing and mobile videos are gaining traction. During the forecast period, mobile videos will witness rapid growth and will grow at highest CAGR.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Programmatic Advertising market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Desktop Banners

Desktop Videos

Mobile Videos

Segmentation by application:

Education

Travel

Finance

Retail

Media and Entertainment

The key players covered in this report:

Rubicon Project

Adroll

Adobe Marketing Cloud

DoubleClick

Choozle

AdReady

DataXu

Centro

PulsePoint

Outbrain

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Programmatic Advertising market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Programmatic Advertising market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Programmatic Advertising players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Programmatic Advertising with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Programmatic Advertising submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

