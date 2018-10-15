Global Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

Our latest research report entitled Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market [by type (rehabilitation robot and assistive robot), portability (mobile and standalone), and application (stroke, orthopedics, cognitive & motor skills, sports and others)] provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies growth factors.

The forecast Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1816

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Ekso GT robotic exoskeleton

April 2016, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., a robotic exoskeleton company, has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Ekso GT robotic exoskeleton for use in the treatment of individuals with hemiplegia due to stroke, individuals with spinal cord injuries at levels T4 to L5, and individuals with spinal cord injuries at levels of T3 to C7 (ASIA D), in accordance with device’s labeling. The Ekso GT is the first exoskeleton cleared by the FDA for use with stroke patients.

Ekso GT is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables individuals to stand up and walk over ground with a full weight bearing, reciprocal gait in a clinical setting. The Ekso GT with smart Variable Assist software, was designed for rehabilitation institutions, provides adaptive amounts of power to either side of the patient’s body, engaging the patient throughout his or her care. This technology provided the ability to mobilize patients early in their recovery, frequently, with a significant number of high-intensity steps.

Growing Occurrence of Diseases to Drive the Growth in Robotic Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies Market

The prompt upsurge in the disabilities owing to growing occurrence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy and other aged disabilities are projected to upsurge the demand for robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies. Furthermore, an increase in the usage of this technology for assisting the surgeons in different fields is also boosting the growth of rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies market. On the flip side, lack of consciousness regarding this technology among the population specifically in emerging economies and high cost associated with robotic rehabilitation is a major factor hampering the growth of the market.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-robotic-rehabilitation-and-assistive-technologies-market

North America has ruled the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies over the next 6 years

North America has ruled the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. Factors such as well-established medical robotic industry and quick acceptance of newer robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies in North America region is driving the growth of this market. In the Europe region, the growing occurrence of disabilities is boosting the growth of the market. Further, in Asia Pacific region factors such as an increase in the aged population and increasing awareness regarding this technology are fueling the growth of robotic rehabilitation and assistive technologies market.