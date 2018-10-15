Human Centric Lightings Market Sales, Trend, Revenue, Region, Application and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

Human-centric lighting market can improve a person’s mood and health by adjusting the correlated color temperature (CCT). In other words, human-centric lighting (HCL) can adjust persons’ daily rhythms which provides comfort and motivation and improves productivity. This technology is achieved by adjusting the smart light source to mimic the levels of sunlight throughout the day. This new use of light is possible with the help of biological effects and recent innovation in lighting technology. With innovation in LEDs, tunable white light can be achieved in an energy efficient manner which is easy to control with advanced control systems. Human Centric Lighting Market is not a standalone system, it is another version of lighting control system which utilizes photocells and occupancy sensors to conserve energy and automatically adjust the lighting levels throughout the day. HCL along with light therapy treatment can help in setting one’s biological or internal clock. Bright blue light during morning increases effectiveness and alertness whereas low levels of blue light at night improves sleep.

Human-centric lighting systems are used in various applications of healthcare, education, industrial, retail, and residential among others. Healthcare applications are expected to dominate the applications segment during forecast period such as in hospitals and elderly care centers, for residents having limited access to daylight because of illness or mobility issues. Human-centric lighting in residential spaces prevents mood fluctuations and depression, improves emotional & physical well-being, and reduces the intake of sleep-inducing drugs. HCL is also used in commercial spaces to balance lack of daylight and improve well-being of the employees.

Increased adoption of solid-state lighting drives the human-centric lighting market. However, limited awareness of scientifically proven benefits of human-centric lighting hamper the growth of human-centric lighting market. Furthermore, human-centric lighting in integration with IoT environment can be a potential avenue of growth for the market players in the future.

Key players

The key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Zumtobel AG (Austria), Hubbell Inc. (US), Arcluce S.p.A. (Italy), Fagerhult AB (Sweden), Waldmann Lighting (US), Glamox (Norway), ES-SYSTEM S.A. (Poland), CoeLux S.r.l (Italy) among others.

Other players in the market are, Legrand SA (France), Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (South Korea), and NormaGrup Technology (Spain) among others.

Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into healthcare, education, industrial, retail, residential, and others.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into sensors, drivers, microprocessors & microcontrollers, switches & dimmers, and transmitters & receivers.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for human-centric lighting is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of human-centric lighting market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the market for human-centric lighting during the forecast period. The growth in Europe region is dominated by the UK, Germany, and Spain due to increasing adoption of HCL solutions and support from the government and other regulatory bodies. Joint industry investments and considerable marketing investments also drive the human-centric market in Europe. Human-centric lighting market is expected to cover around 7% of the general lighting market in Europe by 2020.

The market in North America is expected to hold second spot in terms of market share in the human-centric lighting market during the forecast period. This is due to early adoption of the latest technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence due to superior infrastructure support. The US and Canada are expected to dominate human-centric lighting market in the North American region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers in China and growing awareness about energy efficiency. China, Japan, Taiwan are expected to dominate human-centric market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

