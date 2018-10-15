Piezo Film Sensors Market: Lucrative Opportunites in Various Industry

​Piezoelectric devices refer to the ability of the materials to produce alternating current or voltage subjected to vibration or mechanical stress or both. Piezo sensors convert mechanical movements (such as acceleration, force, or pressure) into electrical signals. Piezo sensors offer low sensitivity, high resonant frequency and stability. These sensors are used in long range of piezo based applications. Polyvinylidene fluoride shows a distinct piezoelectric effect and has high compliance as compared to other piezoelectric materials or crystals. These characteristics of Polyvinylidene fluoride makes it ideal sensing material to convert mechanical to electrical energy. Piezo sensors are used in wide varied applications such as shock detection, machine monitoring, vehicle and structural dynamics and low power applications. Piezo sensors needs to comply with the standards such as Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI). A piezo electric accelerometer is extensively used in OEM applications suitable for broad frequency range and low power consumption. Piezo force sensors are devices with low voltage impedance specifically designed to generate analog voltage signals on the applied force, and used in machines to measure the force. Piezoelectric pressure sensors are used to measure change in gas pressure and liquid. They are also known as piezoelectric sensor pressure.

The major driving factor for piezo film sensors market are the high frequency response, negligible phase shifting and its rugged construction. Due to its high frequency response these sensors are widely used in consumer electronics devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and others. One of the major factor hindering the growth of piezo film sensor market is high cost involved in the manufacturing of piezo film sensors. Also the wide use of lead content products in the piezo devices, restricts the growth of the piezo film sensor market. However, the developments in piezoelectric materials offers new approach to build the materials and integrate them to silicon systems contributes to more opportunities for supplying power wherever it is needed. Also the piezo electric technologies produce spark when a crystal is squeezed, however its opposite effect is of more interesting in a way such that the use of movement and vibration is able to generate power that drives the wireless links and electronics. This declining power consumption of silicon devices offers more opportunities to take over batteries and provide the free power.

Piezo film sensors market is segmented into material, type, application, and geography. Piezo film sensors market based on material is further segmented into ceramic crystals and polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) film. Based on type, the piezo film sensor market is segmented into accelerometer, force sensors, and pressure sensors. On the basis of application, the piezo film sensors market is further segmented into consumer electronics, security systems, medical equipment, industrial & instrumentation, energy & utilities. Based on type, the piezo film sensors are segmented into piezoelectric accelerometers, piezoelectric force sensors and piezoelectric pressure sensors. Various sensor based products are being developed to meet demands for these applications. Piezo film sensors market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major players in global piezo film sensor market are TE Connectivity, Kureha Corporation, APC International, Noliac AS, Measurement Specialties Inc., PI Ceramic GmbH, Arkema Group, Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., Channel technologies Group and among others.

