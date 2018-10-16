Global Ammonium Phosphate Market is estimated to reach $49.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2024. Ammonium phosphates are having various uses such as additive to various animal feed and in various industries such as metal finishing chemicals, water treatment chemicals, food & beverage, fertilizer, and flame retardant. With rapidly growing these end-use industries, it is expected to witness the growth of the ammonium phosphates market over the forecasted period.

These are produced by many manufacturing companies in several forms such as mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) & ammonium polyphosphate. Increasing investment by major key agriculture driven countries of the world and its increasing usage in animal feed & in several other industrial applications boost the growth of the market in coming years.

Major factors driving the global ammonium phosphate market are numerous industrial applications of ammonium phosphates, growing demand of flame retardants, growing demand of fertilizers in agriculture-driven countries of the world, and rising investment by key agriculture-driven countries. However, stringent guidelines against the usage of chemical fertilizers may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, advancement of formulations for effective techniques, and growing agriculture sector would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/ammonium-phosphate-market/request-sample

Major segments of the global ammonium phosphate market are type, application, and geography. Type segment comprises mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and ammonium polyphosphate. Moreover, by application, market is categorized as fertilizer, food & beverages, flame retardant, water treatment chemicals, and other applications

Geographically, global ammonium phosphate market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, Thailand, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players operating in the market are OCP SA, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Lanxess AG, Solvay S.A., Prayon SA, Ma’aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company, United Phosphorus Limited Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., Innophos Holdings Inc., and Yara International ASA, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Ammonium Phosphate Market with respect to major segments such as type, and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Ammonium Phosphate Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Ammonium Phosphate Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/ammonium-phosphate-market/toc

Scope of Ammonium Phosphate Market

Type Segments

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Ammonium Polyphosphate

Application Segments

Fertilizer

Flame Retardant

Water Treatment Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Thailand

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/ammonium-phosphate-market/request-customization

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com