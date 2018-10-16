Production And Basic Principles Of Seamless Steel Tubes

With the development of modern technology and the continuous improvement of the level, the application needs are constantly expanding, and the application of the market is also very extensive. Therefore, as the demand for seamless steel pipes increases, there will be seamless steel pipe manufacturers. Appearance. The seamless steel pipe manufacturers in Liaocheng area are the most, and they are the most popular ones on the Internet. You can search for the words of steel pipes on Baidu, which are almost all done by Liaocheng. The number of seamless steel pipe manufacturers in Liaocheng is small and small. The level of technology is also uneven.

The raw material of the seamless steel pipe is a round tube blank, and the round tube blank is cut into a blank having a length of about 1 m by a cutting machine, and sent to a furnace for heating via a conveyor belt. The billet is fed into a furnace and heated to a temperature of approximately 1200 degrees Celsius. The fuel is hydrogen or acetylene. Furnace temperature control is a key issue. After the round billet is released, it is subjected to a through-hole punching machine. The more common perforating machine is a conical roller punching machine. This perforating machine has high production efficiency, good product quality, large diameter of perforation and can wear a variety of steel types.

After perforation, the round billet is successively rolled, rolled or extruded by three rolls. After extrusion, the tube should be sizing. The sizing machine is rotated at a high speed by a conical drill bit into a steel core to form a steel pipe. The inner diameter of the steel pipe is determined by the outer diameter of the sizing machine drill bit. After the steel pipe has been sized, it enters the cooling tower and is cooled by water spray. After the steel pipe is cooled, it is straightened.

After the steel pipe is straightened, it is sent to a metal flaw detector (or water pressure test) by a conveyor belt for internal flaw detection. If there are cracks inside the steel pipe, bubbles and other problems will be detected. After the quality inspection of the steel pipe, it must be carefully selected by hand. After the quality inspection of the steel pipe, the paint is sprayed with the number, specification, production batch number, etc. It is hoisted into the warehouse by a crane.

The seamless steel pipe is formed by perforating a steel ingot or a solid tube blank, and then hot rolled, cold rolled or cold drawn. Seamless steel pipe plays an important role in China’s steel pipe industry. According to incomplete statistics, there are more than 240 seamless steel pipe production enterprises in China, and there are more than 250 seamless steel pipe units with an annual production capacity of more than 4.5 million tons.

From the caliber, <φ76, accounting for 35%, <φ159-650, accounting for 25%. In terms of varieties, general-purpose pipes are 1.9 million tons, accounting for 54%; oil pipes are 760,000 tons, accounting for 5.7%; hydraulic props and precision pipes are 150,000 tons, accounting for 4.3%; stainless steel pipes, bearing pipes and automobile pipes are 50,000 yuan. Tons, accounting for 1.4%.