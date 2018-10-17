Fiber Supplements Powder Market Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share and Growth Rate 2018-2025

17th October 2018 – Global Fiber Supplements Powder Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that helps to keep the digestive systems healthy. There are a number of fiber supplements available in the market in several forms like capsules, powders, tablets, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Fiber Supplements Powder Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing awareness, rise in disposable income, changing standard of living, and technological innovations. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as such as fibre supplements may lead to potential side effects such as bloating, abdominal discomfort, flatulence, etc.

Fiber Supplements Powder Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. Fiber Supplements Powder Market is segmented by product type as blood cholesterol reduction, gastrointestinal health, weight management and others. Fiber Supplements Powder Market is classified on applications as kids, adults, and others. The market is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. Fiber Supplements Powder Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Fiber Supplements Powder Market include Robinson Pharma, Inc., Renew Life, Benefiber, Citrucel, Metamucil, Walgreens, Now, Optimum Nutrition, BarnDad’s, Myogenix, Twinlab, Garden Of Life, SPECIES and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

