Web real time communications Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

The global web real time communications market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period.Web real time communications enables communications to be done easily between individuals through a browser. The system is specifically run on java script application. It also offers API for telecommunications network so that it can utilize the existing system to deliver user centric data and enhance operational efficiency. The system also enables businesses to communicate through smartphones. The growth of the web real time communications market is influenced by the growing demand for security solutions, growing demand for installation of these solutions in various organizations and increasing need for better video & audio system. Web real time communications system also provides time efficiency, easy accessibility and encrypted commercial telephony system.

Furthermore, high implementation of web real time communications in various sectors is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the privacy issues of these system is hindering the growth of the web real time communication market.

Web real time communication can be explained as a mode of telecommunications or protocols which look for embed real-time voice, text and video communications abilities through web browsers. It enables communications to be done easily between individuals through a browser. This particular mode of telecommunications run on java script application.

The factors contributing to the growth of the web real time communications market are increasing demand for secure mode of communications, rising demand from enterprise to improve customer relationship management, increasing implementation of these solutions in the healthcare sector and growing demand for better communication solutions.

Also, the benefits of implementing these solutions improves an organizations performance, reduces various expenses and reduces the complexities. Furthermore, web real time communications provide better video as well as audio quality at a lower cost compared to other telecommunications systems. The web real time communication technology is not supported in iOS and windows is hampering the growth of the overall market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global web real time communications market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

key players:

AT&T (U.S.)

Apidaze (France)

Avaya, Inc. (U.S.)

Cafex Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Dialogic, Inc. (U.S.)

TokBox, Inc. (U.S.)

Polycom, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle (U.S.)

Twilio, Inc. (U.S.)

GENBAND Inc. (U.S.)

Quobis (Spain)

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. Out of these, services is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. The reason is attributed to implementation of these solutions for maintenance and operational efficiency. Also, web real time communications enhances organization’s performance, reduces the operating expenses and less complexities.

On the basis of organization size, the market has been segmented into large, medium and small. Out of these, small & medium sized enterprises accounted for the largest market share majorly due increasing demand for robust communications, enhancement in customer relationship management and verification of communications.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of web real time communications into type, organization size, vertical and region.

Type-

Solutions

Services

Solutions-

Messaging

Video Conferencing

Voice Calling

Others

Services-

Consulting

Integration

Others

Organization Size-

Large

Medium

Small

Vertical-

Media & Entertainment

BFSI Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, development in the internet infrastructure, increasing demand for better operational efficiency and the strong presence of solution providers. Countries such as U.S and Canada contributes largely to the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow in the North-American region with a largest market share is expected to gain a CAGR over the forecast period.

