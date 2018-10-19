Global Neem Extract Market is estimated to reach $2,862 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2016 to 2024. Neem, scientifically known as Azadirachta Indica, has been attracting worldwide importance, owing to its extensive usage in wide range of medicine, cosmetic, agricultural industry, and various pest control products. It consists of several complex elements including nimbin, nimbidin, nimbolide, limonoids and such similar types of elements that aids in diseases management through a range of genetic pathways. They are capable of enhancing antioxidant activity, modulate genetic pathways and inhibits bacterial growth. Neem extracts are being used in Ayurveda, homeopathy, unani, and modern medicines for the treatment of several infectious or metabolic diseases. Furthermore, due to their antioxidant, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and other properties, they are highly used in several cosmetic products.

Increasing demand for bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides, and rising popularity of ayurved-based therapies are driving the demand of global neem extract market. Moreover, rising concern over extensive use of chemical-based cosmetic products and increasing R&D in the field of need products also boost the market. However, limited concentration of neem plants in certain countries may hinder the growth of the market. Increasing applications of neem extract would provide several growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global neem extract market is bifurcated as application, and geography. Application is further segmented into personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and animal feed.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., Parker Biotech Private Limited, E.I.D Parry India Ltd., Bros India Group, Agro Extracts Limited, and Terramera Inc., among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/neem-extract-m

