Laser Resurfacing Market Evolving Major Demand in Healthcare Industry Worldwide Till 2023

Global Laser Resurfacing Market – Overview

Laser resurfacing, also known as lasabrasion, laser peel, or laser vaporization is used for the treatment of various skin problems such as facial wrinkles and acne scars. A laser beam is used for the removal of skin layer by layer. It is of two types namely ablative and non-ablative. CO2 laser resurfacing and erbium laser resurfacing are most commonly used ablative laser resurfacing procedures. Non-ablative laser resurfacing includes infrared lasers, fractional laser, high impact light sources, and others. The procedure is most widely used in dermatology clinics for some skin problems, especially among women.

Rising skin problems such as acne, wrinkles, skin pigmentation, and growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures are major factors contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, rising expenditure on the medical devices and instruments boost the market growth. However, the high cost of treatment for skin diseases restrains the market growth. The global laser resurfacing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Laser Resurfacing Market – Leading players

Alma Lasers, Altair Instruments, Lumenis Cynosure, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd, Cutera, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Quanta Aesthetic Lasers USA, and Sciton, Inc.

Global Laser Resurfacing Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas secure a leading position in the market for laser resurfacing owing to the growth of dermatology sector in the developed countries such as the U.S. and rising prevalence of skin diseases. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market owing to the presence of key market players. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), skin diseases affect one in every fourth American. The prevalence of skin diseases is also found to be increasing in Canada According to the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada in 2016, acne affected about 90% of the teens in Canada. Approximately, 5 million people within the region have medical conditions for acne. Moreover, it was estimated that 1 in 2 teens (55%) get acne scars on the face.

Europe is the second largest market for laser resurfacing owing to an increasing demand for technologically advanced diagnostic services further drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for laser resurfacing devices also fuels the market growth. Germany, France, and the U.K are the largest contributors to the market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace and is driven by the rising geriatric population, rising prevalence of skin problems among the adults, and increasing number of skin care procedures performed in hospitals and dermatology clinics. India and China are the largest contributors to the market growth owing to an increasing emphasis on skin care and development of the cosmetic industry. According to a study published in the Dermatology and Therapy journal in 2015, highest actinic keratosis prevalence rate was documented in Australia, affecting, over 40% of the individuals who age 40 years or more.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to increasing awareness about the laser treatment of skin diseases and development of skin care industry, especially in the developing regions of the Middle East.

Global Laser Resurfacing – Market Segmentation

The global laser resurfacing market is segmented on the basis of type, products, indication, and end-user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into ablative and non-ablative laser resurfacing.

The ablative laser resurfacing is further segmented into CO2 laser resurfacing, erbium laser resurfacing, and others.

The non-ablative laser resurfacing is further segmented into infrared lasers, fractional laser, high impact light sources, and others.

On the basis of the products, the market is segmented into laser skin resurfacing machine, CO2 skin laser scanner machine, laser tips, and others.

On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into facial wrinkles, acne scars, skin pigmentation, aging, and others

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others.

