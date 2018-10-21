LSoft Technologies Releases Version 13 of Active@ Boot Disk

LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the launch of version 13 of its popular disk utilities suite, Active@ Boot Disk. Launched on April 13th, the newest edition ships with the most current versions of all the included disk utility tools – Active@ Disk Image 9, Active@ UNDELETE 14, Active@ File Recovery 17, Active@ Partition Recovery 17 and Active@ Password Changer 9. The interface has also been upgraded to be consistent with build 1709 of Windows 10. The core operating system is now based on WinPE 10.0.16299.15 to provide an instantly familiar and independent operating environment that allows you to access a computer that otherwise refuses to boot. Once you have installed Active@ Boot Disk onto an optical disk or USB flash drive, you can start up almost any computer, even if it doesn’t have an operating system or even a hard drive installed.

Diagnose and Repair Your Computer and More

If you find one day that your computer seems to have failed without warning, and every attempt to boot is met with a blue screen error message or nothing at all, then you might be tempted to try and install Windows again from scratch using your original installation media. However, doing so will likely delete all your data. With Active@ Boot Disk on your side, you can diagnose and repair problems or, if that doesn’t work out, safely move over all your documents to a new drive. You can also recover deleted data and partitions after losing them to a malware attack, accidental deletion or anything else.

Find out more about Active@ Boot Disk at http://www.boot-disk.com.