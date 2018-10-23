Automotive Shielding Market Remains Hot through 2026, Reports TMR

Rise in automotive shielding is directly proportional to vehicle production. Though the production of and demand for electric vehicles is increasing, in order to fill the gap between demand and supply, Internal Combustion (IC) engine vehicles are likely to show prominent growth. In order to prevent pollution, regulatory bodies are giving utmost importance to curb vehicle emissions. Shielding is used to reduce vehicle emissions.

The automotive shielding market has been segmented based on shielding type, material type, heat shield application, EMI application, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on shielding type, the automotive shielding market has been categorized into heat shielding and electromagnetic shielding. A heat shield is a component designed to protect vehicle components from overheating through absorption, reflection, and dissipation of heat. Electromagnetic shielding (EMI shielding) is the method of minimizing the electromagnetic field through blocking of areas with barriers made of magnetic or conductive materials.

EMI shielding is a rapidly expanding segment, as electric vehicles are equipped with a higher number of electronic components than regular IC engine vehicles and to control the heat transfer of electronic components, EMI shielding is useful.

In terms of material type, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into metals and nonmetals. With advancements in materials, composites are more preferred as materials that can resist high temperature. Based on heat shield application, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into engine compartment, exhaust, and turbocharger. Engine and exhaust systems dissipate higher amount of heat than other vehicle components. They need a protective layer of shielding to stop heat dissipation. In terms of EMI shielding application, the automotive shielding market has been divided into adaptive cruise control and seven other segments. All electronic components release heat during operation. In order to control expansion of this heat, EMI shielding is important.

Based on electric vehicle type, the automotive shielding market has been segregated into battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. With increase in the demand for zero-emission vehicles for cleaner environment, share of electric vehicles is likely to dominate at the end of forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment held a higher market share in 2017. However, with growth of construction and agriculture industries, the commercial vehicles segment is likely to gain market share by the end of the forecast period.