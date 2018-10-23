Edge Data Center Market 2017 Trends, Size, Growth, Supply, Demand and Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The edge data centers are referred as small data centers which are deployed within small offices in edge locations. This helps in deploying the data centers at client location at lower cost and benefits in faster computation.

The proliferation of data, rise in Internet of Things (IoT) have laid the foundation for demand of edge data center market. In the case of edge computing, the connected devices collect and analyse the data at the edge by easing the dependence on cloud connectivity. The computing process takes place at edge and data is processed in local gateway.

The adoption of edge computing by both small and medium enterprises is boosting the market in the region, especially one into IT & telecommunication, healthcare and education. The Edge Data Center Market is gaining demand as organization are demanding for strong security technology and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data. And increased research and development spending by vendors in the region is driving the biometric system market. The increasing cyber-attacks and strict compliance regulation is driving the market in the region.

The edge data center market is growing rapidly over 13% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 1,740 Million by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

• Rittal (Germany)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Panduit Corp (U.S.)

• Anixter International (U.S.)

• Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.)

• Zellabox (Australia)

• Dell Inc. (U.S.)

• Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)

Edge Data Center Market Segmentation:

The edge data center market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in edge data center market owing to well established network infrastructure.

Followed by Europe, the market is in maturity phase and North America region is expected to grow at a faster pace as compare to Europe due to Eurozone debt crises.

Industry News:

March, 2018 – Hangar Technology, a global technology provider for mobile robotics, started using Vapor IO’s edge data centers for controlling drones through the U.S. region. The Austin based data center start-up vapour deployed their edge data centers across U.S. which provides drones software at the location of data centers.

March, 2018 – H5 Data centers, a global provider of wholesale data centers and retail colocation services, are expanding their edge data center operation in New Mexico region. The expansion benefits company to handle the extra load from Mexico region and deployed in a hotel building with substantial fiber and network access.

