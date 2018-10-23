Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2023

Overview:

Industrial approaches for the channelling of substances betwixt two segments by the use of permeable membranes is covered by membrane technology. In general, membrane technology is used in machine-driven separation processes aimed at separating gaseous or liquid streams. Membrane separation processes utilize less energy as compared to straight thermal separation processes such as distillation, sublimation or crystallization due to their functioning without heating. Either segments (permeate and retentate) can be utilized for separation which is purely physical.

Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market size was approx. USD 1.89 billion in 2018. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2023. It captures 26% of the global market share.

Readily acceptance of the nanofiltration technology, steadily rising biopharmaceutical industry, as well as rapid growth in generics production are the factors driving this market. Stringent regulatory requirements and high prices are hindering the growth of this market.

The Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market can be categorized into three categories: by product, by technique, and byapplication. On the basis of product, Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market is classified into MCE Membrane Filters, Coated Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters, Nylon Membrane Filters, PTFE Membrane Filters, PVDF Membrane Filters and Other Membrane Filters. The MCE membrane filters category is estimated to account for the biggest market share in 2016. This is majorly attributed to the high adoption rate of membrane filtration products. If we go by technique, Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market is segmented into Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Cross filtration, Reverse Osmosis and Ion Exchange. The microfiltration category is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period. This can be attributed to the high rates of production of pharmaceutical products and drugs. Further, on the basis of application the market can be categorized into Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification and Air Purification. The final product processing category is estimated to growth at the highest rate during the aforementioned forecast period.

By geography, the Europe Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration market has been categorized into Germany, U.K, France, Spain, and Italy. It is the second largest in terms of market share.

Major companies in the pharmaceutical membrane filtration market are Merck KGaA (Germany), General Healthcare Company (U.K.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group (France), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Graver Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Koch Membrane Systems Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group (Germany), and Novasep (U.S.)

