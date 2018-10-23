Vehicle Power Distribution System Market 2018 Industry Trends, Growth, Regional Development and Forecast to 2026

Expansion of the Vehicle Power Distribution System Market is driven due to rising acceptance of electronic features in a vehicle. Regulations on passenger safety are likely to propel the market. Safety is an important factor while driving a vehicle. Safety systems need proper power distribution to function properly. A major restraint of the market is a lack of technological innovation in vehicle power distribution.

The global Vehicle Power Distribution System Market can be segmented based on type, technology, component, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the Vehicle Power Distribution System Market can be segregated into hardwired and configurable. Hardwired power distribution system is an important technology that is integrated on an automobile wiring harness assembly, which distributes and controls the power flow within the electric power set. The configurable type segment is projected to hold a significant share of the Vehicle Power Distribution System Market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for innovative electronics such as infotainment & navigation units, windshield HUDs, electric powertrain, drive mode selector, rear seat entertainment, and advanced telematics is likely to boost the configurable segment.

Based on technology, the vehicle power distribution market can be classified into level I, level II, and level III. Level I is primarily used in the conventional internal combustion (IC) engines. Electric vehicles have more electronic components and hence, need an advanced system for power distribution. Therefore, level III technology power distribution system is commonly utilized in the electric vehicles.

Based on component, the Vehicle Power Distribution System Market can be divided into fuse, CAN, relays, and others.

In terms of electric vehicle type, the Vehicle Power Distribution System Market can be bifurcated into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle. Adoption of zero-emission vehicles is increasing in order to achieve a pure environment.