Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Study by Evolving Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2026

Sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP) is an inorganic compound produced by heating a mixture of monosodium phosphate and disodium phosphate. Sodium tripolyphosphate is used as food preservative and emulsifier for various packed foods such as meats, seafood, poultry, and animal feeds. Additionally, Sodium tripolyphosphate is also as water softener in detergents. Sodium tripolyphosphate is also employed as a cleaning agent in anticorrosion pigments, textiles, leather tanning, metal treatment, ceramic tiles, and water treatment.

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Key Segments

The global Sodium tripolyphosphate market can be segmented based on grade and formulation. In terms of grade, the Sodium tripolyphosphate market can be segregated into anhydrous grade and hydrate grade. Anhydrous grade contains 56.5% of phosphorous pentaoxide (P2O5), while hydrate grade contains 46.5% to 47.5% of phosphorous pentaoxide (P2O5). Based on formulation, the market can be divided into gels, tablet, liquid, and dry powder. The dry powder segment dominates the Sodium tripolyphosphate market due to the rise in demand for surface cleaners, household and industrial detergents. Technological advancement in industrial detergents and the increasing usage of sodium tripolyphosphate as cleaning and dispersing agent in other applications such as ceramic processing, toothpaste, flame retardant, and rubber manufacturing are propelling the demand for odium tripolyphosphate during the forecast period.

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rise in demand for packaged food and food additives across the globe is one of the major factors driving the demand for sodium tripolyphosphate. Sodium tripolyphosphate raises the pH level and also increases the water holding capacity of packaged food when used as food preservative. Increase in consumption of household cleaning agents and growth in laundry technologies are other factors expected to boost the global sodium tripolyphosphatemarket during the forecast period. Limited concentration of sodium tripolyphosphate in various applications due to the rise in health concerns over high level of phosphates is anticipated to restrain the Sodium tripolyphosphate market during the forecast period. Additionally, availability of other substitutes and implementation of stringent regulations on phosphate-based detergents are estimated to adversely affect the sodium tripolyphosphate market in the near future. However, trending applications of sodium tripolyphosphate in other application areas – sodium tripolyphosphate is used in the production of animal feed, herbicides, and poultry applications – are providing lucrative opportunities to manufacturers operating in the sodium tripolyphosphate market. Sodium tripolyphosphate is gaining popularity in the agriculture sector, as it inhibits the growth of harmful micro-organisms and bacteria.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47181

Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global sodium tripolyphosphate market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is a leading region of the Sodium tripolyphosphate market, followed by North America. In Asia Pacific, China is a major revenue generating country of the Sodium tripolyphosphate market, led by the increase in production and export activities. Expansion in end-user industries in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as India, and ASEAN is also projected to propel the demand for Sodium tripolyphosphate in the region during the forecast period. The U.S. is a leading consumer of Sodium tripolyphosphate in North America; however, its restricted usage in various applications is restricting the demand in the country. The Sodium tripolyphosphate market in Europe has been recording stagnant growth since the last few years. This can be primarily ascribed to the implementation of stringent regulations on phosphate detergents by the European Union due to its environmentally hazardous nature. Additionally, STPP is facing stiff competition from counterparts such as Zeolite, which has emerged as substitute. This is also hampering the sodium tripolyphosphate market in the region. The sodium tripolyphosphate market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expanding at a sluggish pace compared to that in matured economies. However, the sodium tripolyphosphate market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to record positive sales during the forecast period due to the growth in end-user industries such as construction and food & beverages.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com