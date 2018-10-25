Global Cryonics Technology Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing demand for living cell preservation augmenting the growth.”

According to OMR analysis, the global cryonics technology market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023. The cognitive computer market is estimated to grow modestly during the forecast period due to growing applications of the technology in healthcare industry to meet the medical necessity for creating the cryonic temperature to preserve the organs and chemicals. The global cryonics technology market can be bifurcated into by cryoprotective agents, which is further segmented into permeating cryoprotectants and non-permeating cryoprotectants; by method, it is segmented into slow freezing, vitrification and rapid freezing; by application, the market is further bifurcated into animal husbandry, fishery science, medical science, preservation of microbiology culture, and conserving plant biodiversity; by end-user, market is further classified into life science and healthcare facilities, and research laboratories; and by geography, it is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which includes market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Cryonics is living cells preservation technology that operates by creating extreme low temperature. Its applications are not only limited to human living cells but animal cells also. One of the growing factor for the cryonics technology market is increasing demand for organ transplantation due to increased organ surgeries. Major challenge for the market players is the dearth of skilled or qualified cryonic practitioners and government agenda framing stringent regulations for the practice of cryonics technology.

North America is leading the market with increased adoption of technology for animal husbandry and human living cells. Europe is the second largest region in the market share due to medical advancements in the region of Europe for organ preservation. With rising organ donation trend in the region of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to adoption of technology because of stop aging process.

