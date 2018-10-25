Hire Talented Freelancer Without Any Hassles from Reliable Job Portals

It is always not easy for the companies to find the right person for the right job to fill in their vacancies within their budget. They have to avail the services of recruitment agencies which is an expensive option and may also have to confine to limited resources from the agency database. To avoid such hassles one can now lookout for the online job portal Anekh jobs which is one platform that brings together employers as well as the freelancers to meet their interests. This is a job portal where companies can find best talented freelancers who are ready to deliver work before any payment. The portal lists the best freelancers after their initial screening process who are interested to work on payment after delivery so that companies need not worry about losing their money for poor work. They can have the payment released only after they are fully satisfied with the work delivered.

As a company you can post a free job on the portal without any commission and have access to hundreds of profiles who are interested in your job description. You shall receive applications for the posted jobs only from talented professionals so that you can save time on screening and hire talented freelancer that best suits to your interests. As the applicants are rigorously screened beforehand you can expect best quality work with a very minimum failure rate. Moreover, you can make the payment through Anekh jobs where the amount shall be locked and released only if you are fully satisfied with the work delivered to you by the freelancer. The payments can be done through credit cards, net banking, PayPal etc. This way the companies can save a lot of time and effort on recruitment saving recruitment costs, payment transactions and termination costs. There is no membership cost for the companies to post their jobs and avail the services from the portal. However, if they want to build teams through the portal they need to buy the team membership package and can add any number of freelancers to their project team.

This is surely a wonderful platform even for the freelancers who can easily find a number of opportunities across the globe from a single platform. They can browse through jobs and choose the best to bid for the project and deliver work. Any payment issues shall be resolved by Anekh Jobs offering the best freelance job experience through their portal.

Contact Address:

4-26-4

Venkata Narayana Street

Near Sairam Theatre

Vijayawada

Krishna

Andhra Pradesh

520001

+91-8341152783