Kiran Nadar Museum of Art brings Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) Indian epic of Ramayana to the Select CITYWALK in New Delhi

New Delhi, October 2018: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is pleased to present Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra’s (SBKK) magnum opus based on the Indian epic of Ramayana at the Select CITYWALK in New Delhi on Friday 26 October 2018 . This event furthers the museum’s commitment to offering audiences innovative ways to engage with both traditional and contemporary South Asian art forms.

The interdisciplinary performance offers viewers unique perspectives into how the traditional language of South Asian aesthetics and iconography connects with the performing arts, and celebrates the country’s rich heritage of mythology and sacred art whilst remaining accessible to a variety of audiences.

First produced in 1957 as ‘Ramlila’ and staged every year for a month during the festival of Dussehra (September–October), the musical ballet performed in the distinctive dance-drama mould of the Kendra and is a popular event in Delhi’s annual calendar.

The Kendra is an institute of national eminence, engaged in the training and preservation of traditional Indian music and dance and the propagation of the country’s cultural heritage and values through the staging of dance dramas based on its rich mythology, history and folklore.

The evening celebrations will start at 6.00 pm at the Plaza at Select CITYWALK, followed by a special felicitation ceremony where Mrs Kiran Nadar will honour Mrs Shobha Deepak Singh, the current Director of SBKK for her efforts and contribution towards the Indian dance forms.

Honouring India’s multifaceted visual and performing arts, this presentation celebrates the preservation of traditional Indian music and dance and furthers the museum’s vision of supporting and platforming Indian artists and art forms whilst also making the arts more accessible.

Mrs Kiran Nadar, Chairman, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art said, “ Arts education is something I am truly passionate about. We are always working at encouraging the younger generation in particular to understand the value of art and culture. Developing a strong museum culture, engaging the public and welcoming diverse audiences, young and old, to enjoy the arts and culture of their own heritage, is one of our most important objectives, and the one that will make tangible changes to our cultural landscape and community.”

Commenting on the initiative, Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select CITYWALK, said , “We at Select CITYWALK always believe in celebrating the diverse Indian culture and festivals in the most spectacular way. To add more colors to the festivity, we are happy to present Ramayan in collaboration with Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra’s. Presenting Ramayana in a traditional and contemporary South Asian art form to our shoppers, SBKK will showcase and promote the art and culture of our rich Indian heritage. We are sure the customers will be mesmerized at the very sight of this magnum opus coming to life at Select CITYWALK. .”

NOTES TO EDITORS

About The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Established by avid art collector Kiran Nadar in 2010, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art aims to activate visual and intellectual dialogue and arts appreciation across the country. The museum’s innovative

exhibitions and programmes encourage active collaborations from artists and international art institutions. KNMA is a non-commercial, not-for-profit organisation that aims to foster the development of South Asian arts and culture. The museum ’s exhibitions, publications, educational, and public programmes focus on bridging the gap between art and the public and offer audiences innovative ways to engage with both traditional and contemporary art in South Asia.

About Select CITYWALK

Spread across sprawling 1.3 million square feet, country’s most admired and awarded shopping centre, Select CITYWALK is leading the retail revolution since last decade. The shopping center is aesthetically designed with 100,000 sq ft of themed landscape. A modern, cutting edge shopping destination with a ‘feel at home’ experience offered by the expansion city square and its free walkways create an epochal destination in the heart of the city. Select CITYWALK is also one of the country’s leading shopping centres with an iconic fashion and beauty destination. Select CITYWALK clear focus is to give an overall experience of delighting the shoppers with an exciting mix of international and national brands and enhanced customer service standards.