New Industry Research report shares details about the Data Center Structured Cabling Market

Market Highlights:

The global data center structured cabling market is expecting to touch a valuation of USD 2.97 billion by the end of the forecast period (2018-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) in their extensively studied report includes chief drivers and detailed study of segments to deliver reliable prediction about the market future. The sharp rise in the emergence of various data centers is the primary factor driving the market.

Factors such as the pressing need to centralize the databases of enterprises, adoption of cloud services, and pervasiveness of smart devices are likely to augur the market demand over the forecast period. The emphasis on the construction of energy-efficient data centers which can save business expenses is expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, the requirement for lightning-fast internet speeds in enterprises for seamless transmission of data is predicted to induce the demand for structured cabling in data centers. But high installation and maintenance costs can hamper the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Siemon (U.S.),

Panduit Corp. (U.S.),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Superior Essex Inc. (U.S.),

Nexans (France),

Brand-Rex Ltd. (Scotland),

CommScope Inc. (U.S.),

Hitachi Cable America Inc. (U.S.),

Corning, Inc. (U.S.),

Belden Inc. (U.S.),

Legrand S.A. (France),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

NKT A/S (Denmark),

Paige Electric Co., L.P. (U.S.),

Teknon Corporation (U.S.).

Segmentation:

The global Data Center Structured Cabling Market can be segmented by wire category and product type.

By wire category, the market is segmented into category 5E, category 6, category 6A, category 7, and others. The category 6 segment is expected to touch a projected value of USD 962.5 million by 2023. Category 6 or Cat 6 cables operates on a wider frequency and delivers additional data while maintaining data integrity. The category 5E segment follows Cat 6 and can experience a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.

By product type, the market is segmented into fiber optic and copper wire. Among these, the copper wire segment is touted to reach a market size of USD 2,356.9 million by 2023. Copper cables are best suited for short and medium distance data transmission. Furthermore, metal shielding is expected to heighten the defenses of copper wires and protect them from electromagnetic interference.

Industry Trend:

Development of smart cities has been a talking point among nations in a rush to dominate the global market. Supportive policies and reforms have been rolled out for investments in cities but the volatile political structure in developing countries has seen hesitant players. But the proliferation of new technologies such as internet of things (IoT), advances in network speeds, and the pressing demands of low-latency connections by home owners and corporations are likely to induce the need for an organized solution, i.e., structured cabling. Smart cities need data centers to meet the increasing need of its denizens.

Cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing are likely to fuel the need for hyperscale, hybrid, and micro data centers. Virtualization afforded by cloud services can allow enterprises to scale without expending capital on physical locations. The option of colocation in data centers for enterprises to share the resources is also expected to evoke the need in the data center structured cabling market.

Regional Analysis:

The data center structured cabling market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The North America market is expected to accrue nearly USD 1,152 million in revenue by the end of 2023. Penetration of internet of things and its adoption among enterprises and regular consumers is expected to bolster market growth in the forthcoming years. Adoption of cloud technology is likely to see the market register a 10.4% CAGR over the forecast period.

The Europe region is the second-largest data center structured cabling market after North America owing to the emergence of various IoT providers in the region. The demand for cloud technologies is likely to fuel market demand in the forthcoming years. Introduction of initiatives to implement automation across diverse industries is expected to fuel the demand for structured cabling. Furthermore, the stemming of data centers to handle the demands of consumers is likely to positively impact the market.

