Disposable Gloves Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Disposable Glove Market: By Polymer Type (Natural Rubber or Latex, Vinyl, Nitrile, Others); Lubricant (Powdered, Non-Powdered); End-Users (Clinical(Hospitals, Others)Non clinical(Industries, Institutions)); By Applications (Sterile Surgical, Non-sterile, Examination, Others); By Geography – Forecast(2018-2023)”, the market is experiencing robust growth due to the growing demand for synthetic rubber gloves.

Global disposable glove market registered significant growth due to continuous increase in hygiene standards and health-care awareness, growing population and stringent health-care reforms. Also, the market had generated revenue of $6.639 billion in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period to reach $9.633 billion by 2023.

North America continues to lead the Disposable Glove Market share during 2018-2023.

North America region held major share in global Disposable Glove Market, followed by the European and Asia-Pacific region, in terms of value. The market is more prevalent in the countries of the U.S., U.K., Malaysia, Thailand and Canada. North America held a major share in the global Disposable Glove market with revenue of $2.602 billion in 2017, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 9.8% CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. North America is projected to reach $3.371 billion by 2023 at 4.7% CAGR.

North America is the largest market for disposable gloves as compared to the developed APAC and European markets. The APAC region is growing at a fast rate, predominantly due to large number of raw material manufacturers required for the production of disposable gloves. APAC countries are the largest exporter of medical gloves to various countries around the globe. Europe and APAC being the second and third largest market for disposable gloves with a combined share of nearly half of the global market, are still estimated to witness strong growth in future.

In North America, the Medical and Dental end-user segment is dominating the disposable glove market which held the major share of $1.886 billion in 2017, and is projected to register $2.482 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Selected / Sample Analysis done in the Disposable Glove Market Report:

Multiple players are involved, right from the raw material supplier to disposable gloves manufacturer to the distributors of these products to the final end users. APAC region is highly rich in the production of raw material. Hence, raw material that is required for manufacturing of disposable gloves are exported from APAC to other regions/countries.

Manufacturers of disposable gloves compound the raw materials for producing and dipping disposable gloves.

For the domestic market, the products can be directly transported to the distributor from the manufacturers. But in case of export, the products are shipped to foreign distributors who in turn supply the products to the final end users.

Disposable gloves are manufactured according to the FDA, CE and JIS standards. Many companies in the Asia Pacific region provide end-to-end solutions, from planting the rubber to processing the latex to manufacturing and distribution of gloves to domestic and international markets.

Providing end-to-end solutions allows them to have a consistent control over the quality throughout the value chain.

To access / purchase the Disposable Glove Market report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/16028/disposable-glove-market.html

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

Rise in incidence of pandemic diseases and a rising need for infection control is driving the growth of the global disposable gloves market.

High durability of gloves, coupled with protection from chemicals makes disposable gloves a major revenue generating segment in the chemical industries. This has a positive impact on the disposable glove market growth.

Need of product quality control, workers safety, hygiene and protection against chemicals are set to increase the demand for disposable gloves in the coming future and will propel the market growth in the next coming years.

Key Players of the Disposable Glove Market:

Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries are analyzed to be the dominant players of the disposable gloves market. Top Glove Corporation did upgradation of Reducing costs and machineries with new improving profitability, technologies, acquisition Maintaining and streamlining extending organizational activities. Hartalega Holdings Berhad is focusing on filling gaps in technology by acquisitions, expertise and sustainability value proposition. Kossan Rubber Industries is reducing costs and improving profitability, maintaining and extending technological leadership.

Disposable Glove Market Report is Segmented as below.

Disposable Glove Market By By Polymer type :

Natural rubber or latex gloves

Vinyl gloves

Nitrile gloves

Chloroprene

Others

Disposable Glove Market By Type of Lubricants:

Powdered gloves

Non-powdered gloves

Disposable Glove Market By End-Users:

Clinical

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Non clinical

Industries

Institutions

Disposable Glove Market By Applications:

Sterile surgical gloves

Non-sterile gloves

Examination gloves

Chemotherapy gloves

Others

Disposable Glove Market By Geography ( Covers 11+ Countries )

Disposable Glove Market Entropy

Companies Cited / Interviewed

Adventa Bhd

Ansell

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Medisafe Technologies

Rubberex Corporation

Supermax Healthcare Inc.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Company 12

Company 13

Company 14

Company 15+

What can you expect from the report?

The Disposable Glove Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

Market Size by Product Categories

Market trends

Manufacturer Landscape

Distributor Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Top 10 End user Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Product Developments

Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

Patent Analysis

Demand Analysis ( By Revenue & Volume )

Country level Analysis (10+)

Competitor Analysis

Market Shares Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

Opportunity Analysis

Revenue and Volume Analysis

Any other major customizations can be discussed with our team, we can provide a separate quote based on your requirements. You can drop in an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.