GPS Market : Growth, Size, Scope, Demand, Industry Share, Analysis And Forecast Report 2018 – 2025

Global positioning system (GPS) is a global navigation satellite system that provides information about time and geolocation to the receiver anywhere on or near the earth where four or more GPS satellites must be visible. This system operates independently without integration of the internet reception, but the use of internet helps to improve the usefulness of the GPS positioning information. The GPS system is capable of providing critical positioning to the military, commercial, and civil users worldwide. GPS continuously transmits current position and time to the receiver.
This report focuses on the global GPS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Orolia SA
- Furono Electronics
- Polar Electro Oy
- ECT Industries
- Avidyne Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- FEI-Zyfer
- Garmin International
- MiTAC Internationa
- Novatel
- SiRF Technology
- KVH Industries Inc
- Navico
- Trimble
- Rockwell Collins
- Hemisphere GPS
- TomTom NV
- Johnson Outdoors
- Symmetricom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Automotive Systems
- GPS-Enabled Mobile Phones
- Aviation Systems
- Marine Systems
- GPS cameras
Market segment by Application, split into
- Traffic Control
- Security
- Navigation
- Position Tracking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GPS are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025