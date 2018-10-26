Swim Watches Market Growth, Size And Industry Forecast 2017-2023 | Key Players- Gramin (U.S.), Soleus (U.S.), Timex (U.S.), Casio (Japan), Swimmo (U.S.)

Swimming is an exercise that improves the lung and heart capacity with less pressure on joints. It can improve the cardiovascular fitness as well as maintain the cholesterol level. Growth in popularity of swimming, in terms of health benefit, the associated gears market has also gained traction towards the growth.

A swim watch is a gear required to track the timing, the number of laps, online training logs, and other activities during swimming. These watches are available in different colors, sizes, and shapes.

The global swim watches market is driven by growth in number of swimmers and athletes as they require watches to better understand their workouts. Moreover, rise in disposable income and increase in living standards among middle-class people are expected to boost the market growth.

However, wide availability of counterfeit products may pose as a major challenge towards this growth. Furthermore, increase in fitness activity particularly, in terms of strict slots, and wide usage of e-tailing are expected to create growth opportunities among the manufacturers.

The report segments the global swim watches market based on product, user, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into electronic and analog watches. The user segment includes men and women. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players operating in the market are Gramin (U.S.), Soleus (U.S.), Timex (U.S.), Casio (Japan), Swimmo (U.S.), Swimovate (UK), Imacwear (China), Marciano Watches (Canada), PASNEW (China), and SKMEI (China).

Key Benefits

• This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global swim watches market, in terms of value, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, regional market, and future estimations are outlined to single out profitable areas.

• In addition, key drivers, restraints, and opportunities through 20172023 are explained to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

Swim Watches Market Key Segments:

By Product

• Electronic Watches

• Analog Watches

By User

• Men

• Women

By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA