Connected Ship Market by Application (Vessel Traffic Management, Fleet operations, Fleet Health Operations)- Global Forecast to 2023

A fresh report has been added to the wide database of RnR Market Research. The research study is titled 'Connected Ship Market' . This is a professional and depth research report on Connected Ship industry that would help to know the world's major regional market conditions of Connected Ship industry, the main region including North American, Europe and Asia etc., and the main country including United States.

Browse and in-depth Table Of Content on “Connected Ship Market ”

Pages-183

Figure-51

Profile-16

Table-145

Connected Ship Market, By Application

1 Introduction

2 Vessel Traffic Management

3 Fleet Operations

4 Fleet Health Monitoring

The connected ship market is projected to grow from USD 5.92 billion in 2018 to USD 7.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.95% from 2018 to 2023. The key factors fueling the growth of the connected ship market are the incorporation of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the global marine industry, increased budgets of shipping companies for digitalization of their vessels.

The connected ship market has been segmented into fleet operations, fleet health monitoring, and vessel traffic management. The fleet health monitoring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Competitive Landscape

1 Introduction

2 Rank Analysis of Companies in Connected Ship Market, 2017

3 Regional Mapping of Leading Companies in Connected Ship Market

4 Competitive Scenario

5 Contracts

6 New Product Launches

7 Acquisitions

8 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

The onboard segment of the connected ship market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The onboard segment of the market has been further classified into navigation positioning and tracking, automation, communication management systems, and ship information management systems.

This research report focuses on various levels of analyses —industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the connected ship market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, for the connected ship market.

List of Tables

1 Cost Comparison of Hardware and Broadband Plans, By Brand

2 Timeline and Design Development Targets for Autonomous Ships With Connected Ship Technologies

3 Comparison of Manual Ship Systems and Integrated Marine Automation Systems

4 Connected Ship Market Size, By Application, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

5 Connected Ship Market in Vessel Traffic Management, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

6 Connected Ship Market in Fleet Operations, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

7 Connected Ship Market in Fleet Health Monitoring, By Region, 2016–2023(USD Million)

8 Connected Ship Market Size, By Installation Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

9 Onboard Connected Ship Market Size, By Type, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

10 Connected Ship Market for Onboard Navigation Positioning and Tracking, By Region, 2016–2023 (USD Million)

