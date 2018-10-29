NOR Flash Market Analysis, Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types and Applications 2025

29th October 2018 – Global NOR Flash Market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing usage of consumer electronics. The technological advancements and smartphone proliferation coupled with growing popularity of smart devices fuel the market growth. Furthermore, rapidly emerging solid state drives (SSD) and rising mobile computing market is also expected to propel the growth of global NOR flash market. NOR flash memory is a non-volatile storage technology. Machine instructions can run directly from the chips and can be retrieved using this memory. It consists of numerous address pins that offers access to every byte of information accessible in the chip. NOR flash memory is faster than NAND flash but is more expensive. Also unlike NAND flash, NOR flash memory can perform, without the need for any external power source.

The growing demand for the embedded NOR applications and reading efficiency of NOR flash is also presumed to drive the market growth. However, the transition from NOR to NAND flash could be the major challenge in this industry due to the decrease in average selling price of NAND Flash and also due to other advantages of NAND such as small size. The key emerging trend in the market is the convergence of NOR flash and NAND flash. Due to the integration of these two technologies, the end-users are able to get the benefits from both the technologies. This emerging trend is expected to boost the growth of this industry. NOR flash memory is highly used in cellphones applications.

The market is segmented on the basis of types of devices into low density SPI NOR (serial peripheral interface) and high density parallel NOR. SPI NOR is more popular than parallel NOR due to the benefits associated with SPI NOR. It includes cost-effectiveness, small size, comparable performance with low pin count, and efficient memory usage. Hence, gaining more market share than parallel NOR flash. SPI NOR is moving towards the low-end handsets which are extremely cost effective and are looking to reduce their bill-of-materials cost. On the basis of applications, the market is classified into consumer electronics, communication and IT sector, automotive industry and healthcare industry. Among these applications, the consumer electronics sector is presumed to hold the largest market share. The rising disposable income level will the increase the demand for advanced consumer electronic goods such as gaming console, mobile phones, TV, wearable technologies, digital cameras, and recorders. Hence, resulting in the growth of NOR flash memory market.

Geographically, the key regions identified in this industry are North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is estimated to hold the largest market share due to the high R&D expenditures. The presence of sophisticated business infrastructure and facilities and a large number of manufacturing companies are the factors accelerating the demand for NOR flash memory in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the coming six years due to the rising demand for consumer electronics goods. The growing population base and increasing per capita income of people drives the growth of NOR flash industry. In emerging countries such as China, Taiwan and India, the rising number of key players in this industry is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

The key players in this industry are Cypress, Samsung, Winbond, Micron, Macronix, ISSI, Eon, Microchip, GigaDevice. Most of the companies are expanding their product portfolio to increase their market share. In February 2016, Microchip Technology Inc., announced the introduction of automotive-grade NOR flash products named as SST26VF SQI (serial quad I/O) with large temperature and wider voltage range. The product offers improved performance, reliability, and reduces the power consumption for high-bandwidth. In March 2016, Winbond Electronics Corporation, announced the dramatic expansion of its flash product portfolio with the introduction of a family of stackable SpiFlash memories. This new series allows the stacking (method of creating optimal memory solutions) of homogenous and heterogeneous flash, thus achieving the characteristics of various densities for data storage.

Market Segment:

Global NOR Flash market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cypress

Samsung

Winbond

Micron

Macronix

ISSI

Eon

Microchip

GigaDevice

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Serial NOR Flash

Parallel NOR Flash

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Telecommunication

Networking

Industrial

Automotive

Smart Grid Space

