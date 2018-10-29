Sleeve Label Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2024

The major driver for the global sleeve label market is the growing demand for packaged food and beverages and rapidly increasing number of products in the packaged food segments. Growing inclination of consumers towards packaged foods and beverages is estimated to benefit the global sleeve label market. Another major driver for the global sleeve label market is the growing cosmetic and personal care industry. The desire for better personality and physical appearance are the major factors in the growth of the cosmetic and personal care market which is anticipated to drive the global sleeve label market. Pharmaceutical is also an important growth contributor in the global sleeve label market.

The advantage such as better brand identity, improved product visual presence and superior marketing opportunity is estimated to drive the global sleeve label market. On the other hand global sleeve label market is becoming fragmented which is estimated to push the global sleeve label industry to operate under tough competition.

The opportunity for the global sleeve label market lies in providing innovative solution for the manufactures. The sleeve market is estimated to have huge opportunities in producing recyclable products with low cost structure. The sleeve label market is estimated to have vast opportunity in digital sleeve labels.

The global sleeve label market is segmented on the basis of type, application method, materials, end use sector and geography. On the basis of type the global sleeve label market is segmented into Shrink and stretch labels. The shrink sleeve label is estimated to lead the global sleeve label market due to its ease in application. Global sleeve label market is segmented on the basis of application method into Pressure Sensitive, Heat Transfer, In-Mold, Heat-Shrink & Stretch and Glue-Applied.

On the basis of material the global sleeve label market is segmented into paper, plastic and others. On the basis of end use application sector the global sleeve label market is segmented into food and beverages, Cosmetics and personal care, Home Care, Industrial goods and others. The food and beverages end use sector is estimated to be the largest contributor in terms of value and volume for the global sleeve label market.