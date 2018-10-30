The 2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC) is going to be held at Singapore during September 10-11, 2019 around the theme ‘Discovering the Science of Aesthetics and Skin Care’.

2019 World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference (2019WCDC)is a premiere educational Dermatology Event in the field of Cosmetology and Dermatology that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Cosmetology and Dermatology societies and associations. The World Cosmetic and Dermatology Conference is targeted to the international Aesthetic, Cosmetic and Dermatology community as well as other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary skin care; thus, enabling professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting skin and those suffering from skin disease around the world.

Target Audience

 Dermatologists

 Venereologists

 Cosmetologists

 Leprologists

 Industry professionals

 Researchers

 Fellows or postdoctoral students

 Therapists

 Emeritus

 Young research scientists

 Business delegates

 Medical Students

 Drugs and Cosmetics Manufacturing Companies

 Device Manufacturing Companies

Scientific Sessions:

 Dermatology

 Venereology

 Tele Dermatology

 Topicals and Cosmeceuticals

 Cosmetology

 Aesthetics – Toxin & Fillers

 Anti-Ageing Medicine

 Allergy

 Dermatosurgery

 Geno Dermatosis

 Liposuction and Fat Transfer

 Hair and Nail

 Infectious Diseases

 Infertility & Andrology

 Dermatological Lasers

 Pediatric Dermatology

 Ultrasound and Phototherapy

 Psoriasis

 Sexually Transmitted Infection & Leprosy

 Sclerotherapy